Best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls on iPhone and iPad iMore 2022
For iPhone and iPad users, using touch screen controls is second nature and often the first control method when playing games on your phone. Now that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is available on iOS, courtesy of Xbox Game Pass, there are even more great games available on iOS than ever before. But even with the packed Xbox Cloud Gaming Library, you'll have to use a game controller for most of the games available. Most, but not all. Here are the best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls on iPhone and iPad.
These games are available on Xbox Game Pass for free with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Netflix for gamers: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - Membership plans
Tap into the best value in gaming with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. You'll get unlimited access to tons of games on your Xbox, PC, and iOS devices for one monthly fee. What's not to love?
★ My first dungeon crawler: Minecraft Dungeons - Game PassStaff Pick
Minecraft is a top-rated sandbox game that has captivated audiences with its simple but addictive gameplay for years, but Minecraft Dungeons does something entirely different. It takes the aesthetics of Minecraft and focuses on combat, turning the game into a Diablo-like dungeon crawler. And after tons of content updates and support across all platforms, Microsoft is serious about its support for this Minecraft experiment. Touch controls are just a way to make the game even more accessible for younger players and newcomers alike.
A perfect blend of new and old: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - Game Pass
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is one of the best JRPGs available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, made even better thanks to touch controls. Take control of your the Luminary and join a memorable cast as you fight to save a world that has sworn to hunt you down.
Crime has never been so fun: Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Game Pass
The Yakuza series is known for its absurd and over-the-top gameplay held together by crime drama that would make Martin Scorsese smile. Yakuza: Like a Dragon mixes the series up by taking it and turning it into a full-blown turn-based JRPG. The results are stunning; it's one of the best games made even more accessible thanks to touch controls.
The hottest arcade racer on the block: Hotshot Racing - Game Pass
Hotshot Racing is an arcade game that harkens back to the days of 90s/00s arcade racers, with a visual style as gorgeous as it is retro. The fast races and incredible drifts work well on the Xbox and translate just as well to touch controls.
Spirits and other things: Spiritfarer - Game Pass
If you enjoy great writing, crafting, and building relationships, Spiritfarer is your game. Ferry restless spirits to the afterlife in this heartwarming indie darling, now with touch controls.
A reimagined classic: Streets of Rage 4 - Game Pass
Streets of Rage games have always been essential in Sega's catalog, but Streets of Rage 4 ups the ante in pretty much every regard. Amazing music and visuals and classic beat-em-up gameplay translate excellently to the iOS, with or without touchscreen controls.
Get a little dirty: DiRT 5 - Game Pass
DiRT 5 is a new off-road arcade racing experience, featuring tons of tracks and plenty of vehicles to drive in. If you're a fan of arcade racing, but think Hotshot Racing is too clean for your taste, then get real dirty with DiRT 5.
Choose your path: Octopath Traveler - Game Pass
Octopath Traveler is a classic JRPG with a gorgeous pixel art style. Fans of older SNES JRPGs will find an adventure that evokes the same feelings as those games in its plot and gameplay.
A difficult but rewarding climb: Celeste - Game Pass
Indie platformers are a dime a dozen, but there is something so special about Celeste. The tough-as-nails platforming gameplay juxtaposes nicely with the somber story about finding and accepting yourself. It's a rewarding and thought-provoking game, from start to end.
Don't worry, be happy: Rain on Your Parade - Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass is great for giving visibility to smaller indie titles that might otherwise be ignored and overlooked. Rain on your Parade is an example of one such gem. Rain on Your Parade is a unique puzzle game full of charm. You'll be the hero, the villain, and the mischievous nuisance in this self-aware title.
One touch is never enough
These are the best Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games with touch controls on iPhone and iPad. The Xbox Cloud Gaming Library is stacked, and thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can access tons of games on your Xbox, PC, and iOS devices. Touch controls are a great way to easily experience these great games without any extra game controllers. Our top choice is Minecraft Dungeons, an accessible Diablo-style game perfect for solo adventuring of co-op dungeon crawling.
If that isn't your cup of tea, why not try Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition. The latest installment in the long-running Dragon Quest saga is one of the best, combining classic JRPG gameplay with plenty of twists and turns that'll delight gamers of all kinds.
