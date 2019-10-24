What you need to know
- Bethesda Softworks is the video game publishing side of ZeniMax Media.
- Alpha Dog Games is a mobile games developer, responsible for titles like Wraithborne and MonstroCity: Rampage.
- Alpha Dog Games has been acquired by Bethesda Softworks.
Alpha Dog Games is the studio behind mobile titles like Wraithborne and MonstroCity: Rampage. Per a report from Gamasutra, Alpha Dog Games has been acquired by Bethesda Softworks, the video game publishing branch of ZeniMax Media. The amount for which Alpha Dog Games was acquired has not been disclosed.
"We are impressed by the team at Alpha Dog's commitment to quality and depth of experience in mobile," said Todd Vaughn, Senior Vice President of development at Bethesda Softworks. "We're excited to have them join the Bethesda family."
While Bethesda has had some success in mobile games with the release of Fallout Shelter and The Elder Scrolls: Blades, this kind of acquisition could present a bigger push into mobile gaming. Earlier this year at E3 2019, Bethesda announced another mobile title, Commander Keen, which is coming to iOS and Android devices. Originally set to release over the summer, there has been no news on the status of the game since E3 2019.
ZeniMax Media is the parent company of multiple video games studios, including Arkane Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks and ZeniMax Online Studios. Alpha Dog Games is located in Nova Scotia, Canada, expanding the global presence of Bethesda Softworks.
Mobile monsters
MonstroCity: Rampage
Who's king of the monsters?
MonstroCity: Rampage is a free-to-play mobile game that allows players to collect and use armies of monsters to ravage cities and fight in online battles.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
