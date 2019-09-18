Call of Duty: Mobile is an upcoming first-person shooter for Android and iOS. The game is surprisingly deep and comes with a number of features diehard fans of the franchise will love. Today, Activision announced that the game is coming to all countries where the Apple App and Google Play stores are supported on October 1. Unfortunately, that doesn't include Belgium, China, and Vietnam.

Keep in mind that Call of Duty: Mobile is developed by Tencent's award-winning Timi studio and published by Activision. It's a free-to-play experience with rather aggressive microtransactions, from what we've heard.

Call of Duty: Mobile will launch with a slew of Call of Duty multiplayer modes and battle royale, with more modes and content, time-limited events, and playlists added on a regular basis. You'll be able to play Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All on iconic maps like Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked. Once you rank up, you unlock characters like John MacTavish and even Alex Mason.

In a press release Windows Central received, Activision added that battle royale mode is a unique take on the genre. As expected, up to 100 combatants fight for survival in a new map designed for mobile devices. You can play alone or in teams, and have to battle others across land, sea, and air. It'll be interesting to see how popular this mode is when October 1 comes.