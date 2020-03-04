What you need to know
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night originally released for PlayStation in 1997.
- Ahead of the Netflix anime's third season, the game has released on Android and iOS mobile devices.
- It is available for $2.99 and does not feature microtransactions.
Can't get enough Castlevania? Looking for to the hit Netflix anime's third season tomorrow? You're in luck. Konami just released Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on Android and iOS mobiel devices seemingly out of nowhere. There was no prior announcement this was going to happen, so it's a nice surprise for fans of the series who want to take Castlevania with them everywhere.
Features include:
- Fully compatible with game controllers
- New continue feature
- New UI for special attack and transformation controls
- Unlock achievements with hard-fought battle milestones
This is a great way to get fans excited for the latest season of the Netflix show, which releases tomorrow. It follows vampire hunter Trevor Belmont, Dracula's son Alucard, and Sypha Belnades as they battle with Dracula's forces who are hellbent on enslaving humanity.
The game is available for $2.99, and it doesn't appear to have any in-app purchases or microtransactions of any kind... yet. Symphony of the Night is widely regarded as one of the best entries in the series thanks to its non-linear gameplay and exploration similar to that of the Metroid series.
Surprise!
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Relive the classic title on mobile
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is now available on mobile, and the best part is that it doesn't try to nickel and dime you. This is a direct port of the iconic title with new UI for special attack and transformation controls.
