What you need to know
- October 4 marks the arrival of Triple Force Friday.
- Triple Force Friday is a celebration of all things Star Wars.
- To celebrate, we've compiled some of the funniest Star Wars memes.
October 4 is here and it marks the arrival of Triple Force Friday. It is a Star Wars holiday that celebrates many of the Star Wars projects in the works including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
In honor of this Star Wars holiday, we gathered some of our favorite Star Wars memes to celebrate in style.
😂😂😂 Follow @starwars_network_
Family Guy and Robot Chicken both know how to have fun with Star Wars! ~ Captain Rex here! Bet you didn't expect to see me post again so soon! ~
Anakin made of pictures of sand pic.twitter.com/uoOY9h9ljs— Star Wars Memes (@jedimemes) March 1, 2018
it didn’t scare me enough then... pic.twitter.com/E3xZpNVudp— Star Wars Memes (@jedimemes) February 3, 2018
The Force Isn't With Him Time 🎵 🎵 😢https://t.co/8FAihY8Z6f
Hope you enjoyed those memes as much as we did. Happy Triple Force Friday.