The coronavirus has started to impact games and hardware production as early as last month, at least from what we publicly know. Many of these delays are due to facilities closing down in China, where many of these products are made. The Outer Worlds On February 6, Private Division announced that it was delaying the Nintendo Switch release of The Outer Worlds. Virtuous, the developer working on the port, closed its office in Singapore due to COVID-19, which impacted its ability to finish up development in time for its original March 6, 2020 launch. Nintendo Around the same, Nintendo confirmed that the coronavirus had delayed production of Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch units and Ring Fit Adventure. It appears that these production delays only affected Japan at the time. A majority of Nintendo Switch consoles are manufactured by Foxconn factories in China, which remained closed throughout February. Facebook and Oculus Facebook revealed production of the Oculus Quest was impacted, leading to back-orders on the popular standalone VR headset. Oculus Quest has been selling out in some regions due to high demand. That said, like other companies we're expecting some additional impact to our hardware production due to the Coronavirus. We're taking precautions to ensure the safety of our employees, manufacturing partners and customers, and are monitoring the situation closely. We are working to restore availability as soon as possible. Konami Konami delayed its TurboGrafx-16 Mini console indefinitely just a few days ago, becoming the first console to be delayed by COVID-19. It was planned to be a mini version of the classic TurboGrafx-16 that was released in 1987. Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice. Trade shows postponed and canceled

Trade shows across the games industry have been canceled or postponed as of late, and those that haven't have seen major publishers back out of the conferences citing coronavirus concerns. Others are closely monitoring the situation should they need to scale back or cancel their events altogether. PAX East PAX East wasn't canceled, but Sony pulled out of it shortly after detailing what it had planned to bring to the event. The company specifically named "increasing concerns related to COVID-19" as its reasoning. Sony was set to debut a public playable demo for The Last of Us Part II and would have brought Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Nioh 2, and Marvel's Iron Man VR among other games. GDC After companies like Sony, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Epic pulled out of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, it was officially postponed on February 28, just a couple of weeks before it was expected to kick off. This was a huge hit to the games industry since GDC provides a crucial arena for networking and learning from others within the industry from all over the world. Independent developers, in particular, were out of the opportunity to show off their latest projects, build important connections and relationships, and potentially lost thousands of dollars in travel and hotel costs. A relief effort has since been started to raise money for developers affected. Informa, the company behind GDC, plans to host "a GDC event later in the summer," but it's unclear what this means or what type of event it will be. SXSW South By Southwest (SXSW), a festival held in Austin, Texas every year that celebrates film, music, and games, was canceled by the City of Austin a few days ago. Hundreds of millions of dollars that would have been pumped into the local economy have been lost, and businesses are scrambling to recover. The SXSW Gaming Awards have similarly been canceled as a result, and developers planning to announce games at the venue now need to look for alternatives. TwitchCon Amsterdam TwitchCon, a convention for the livestreaming service that holds two events a year, canceled its European show in Amsterdam. We have been monitoring Coronavirus concerns and having weighed the potential health risks to our community we've made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam. Esport competitions League of Legends Champions Korea, along with PUBG, Dota 2, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch tournaments have either been postponed or canceled. EA canned events for Apex Legends and FIFA. NetherRealm Studios halted a Mortal Kombat qualifier. Pokémon even canceled its European International Championships. And though it's not an Esport event, Niantic has canceled several Pokémon GO gatherings. E3 E3 has not been postponed or canceled as of yet, but the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is closely monitoring the situation and any developments following Los Angeles declaring a state of emergency. The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority. While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020—we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily. Work from home policies in effect at studios