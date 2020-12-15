Among Us has defied the odds and has skyrocketed in popularity. The game was relatively unknown when it was originally released back in 2018, but has since seen a major boost in its player base, thanks to the help of some viral streamers. In Among Us, up to 10 players have to work together to complete tasks found around the map, all while avoiding the Imposters lurking in the shadows, plotting the deaths of the crew. It's an engaging social deduction game that is available on PC, Android, and iOS. After exploring the game's three levels, you might be asking for more ways to play. Well, the good news is that games can be customized to your liking. Not happy with the recommended settings? Switch them to our suggested settings or get creative with some of these custom settings put together by fans of the game.

Make it a horror movie

An alien lurking in the shadows trying to kill the crew – sounds like the makings of a horror movie, right? Well, to turn your game into a bonafide monster movie, try these settings: VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Name Recommended Setting Map The Skeld Number of Imposters 1 Confirm Ejects Enable Number of Emergency Meetings 0 Emergency Cooldown 60 seconds Discussion Time 15 seconds Voting Time 15 seconds Player Speed 1.5x Crewmate Vision 2x Imposter Vision 0.25x Kill Cooldown 10 seconds Visual Tasks On Kill Distance Short Common Task 0 Long Task 0 Short Task 5

The key to making this game mode work is to agree to not report bodies or to call an emergency meeting. If you are using voice chat with your friends, agree to mute your mic if you're dead and only communicate with other dead folks through the in-game chat. If you just witnessed a brutal murder though, tell your friends! Imposters should refrain from sabotaging anything except the doors. That'll up the tension of the game significantly, as players scramble to escape the clutches of their soon-to-be killer. Just a little game of Hide and Seek

This game mode has been put together by fans who enjoy the chase. For a rousing game of Hide and Seek, try these settings:

Name Recommended Setting Map The Skeld Number of Imposters 1 Confirm Ejects Enable Number of Emergency Meetings 0 Emergency Cooldown 60 seconds Discussion Time 15 seconds Voting Time 15 seconds Player Speed 1.5x Crewmate Vision 4x Imposter Vision 0.5x Kill Cooldown 10 seconds Visual Tasks Off Kill Distance Short Common Task 0 Long Task 0 Short Task 5