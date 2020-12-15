Among Us has defied the odds and has skyrocketed in popularity. The game was relatively unknown when it was originally released back in 2018, but has since seen a major boost in its player base, thanks to the help of some viral streamers. In Among Us, up to 10 players have to work together to complete tasks found around the map, all while avoiding the Imposters lurking in the shadows, plotting the deaths of the crew. It's an engaging social deduction game that is available on PC, Android, and iOS.
After exploring the game's three levels, you might be asking for more ways to play. Well, the good news is that games can be customized to your liking. Not happy with the recommended settings? Switch them to our suggested settings or get creative with some of these custom settings put together by fans of the game.
Make it a horror movie
An alien lurking in the shadows trying to kill the crew – sounds like the makings of a horror movie, right? Well, to turn your game into a bonafide monster movie, try these settings:
The key to making this game mode work is to agree to not report bodies or to call an emergency meeting. If you are using voice chat with your friends, agree to mute your mic if you're dead and only communicate with other dead folks through the in-game chat. If you just witnessed a brutal murder though, tell your friends! Imposters should refrain from sabotaging anything except the doors. That'll up the tension of the game significantly, as players scramble to escape the clutches of their soon-to-be killer.
Just a little game of Hide and Seek
This game mode has been put together by fans who enjoy the chase. For a rousing game of Hide and Seek, try these settings:
The Imposter should announce who they are at the start of the match. The Imposter can't see much, but their kill cooldown is very short. Players must complete their tasks as quickly as possible and avoid being killed. You can't vote the killer off, but you can report bodies. Doing so, however, will bring the killer to you, so watch out. Make the Imposter count to 10 and find a good spot to hide!
Pick your poison
Among Us has quickly become a party favorite, thanks to its availability and addictive gameplay. These are just a couple of great games that the community has created, but I'm sure there will be even more creative ways to play as the game matures. Be sure to make adjustments to the settings depending on the level you're playing on or who you're playing with. Are there any custom games you like to play? Let us know in the comments.
