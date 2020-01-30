Diablo Immortal is an upcoming entry in the Diablo series that will allow players to experience the world of Diablo at nearly anytime on your phone. Currently set to be an isometric, top-down, hack-and-slash title that combines the feel of a Diablo game with the added benefit of an MMO experience all on mobile, Diablo Immortal hopes to give fans the iconic feeling of playing a Diablo title while away from the confines of a PC. While there isn't a lot of information out on the game just yet, one thing that Blizzard has detailed is some of the Ultimate Abilities that each class will have. Here's everything we know about what an Ultimate Ability will look like in Diablo Immortal.

What is an Ultimate Ability in Diablo Immortal?

As of now, Blizzard has confirmed that there will be six classes in the upcoming Diablo Immortal. Each class will have four base abilities that presumably charge up over time. However, each class also will receive an Ultimate Ability, which is a new base game mechanic, that, according to a company update made in November, will see players able to "augment" their normal attacks.

We've added a new base game mechanic: Ultimate Abilities. All classes gain charge for their chosen Ultimate by using basic attacks. Once this charge has been built up, players can choose to augment their basic attack for a short time in a face-meltingly powerful display of strength, guile, or raw magical potential.

During BlizzCon 2019, a brief gameplay trailer was also released that showcased some of the Ultimate Abilities, giving fans a good preview of what to expect when it's time to unleash chaos.