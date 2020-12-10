Disney just announced some exciting new Disney+ expansions for subscribers outside of the US during the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation. As of December 2, 2020, Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers, which means a lot of those who had the free year through Verizon have continued to subscribe.

In the coming year, Disney+ will be getting a lot of brand new content, including Disney+ Originals. This will include 10 new Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney and Pixar live action and animation series, as well as another 15 more shorter features. Disney is planning to bring new content to the Disney+ platform every week.

A number of films that were originally slated for release in the theater will be released as exclusive Disney+ Originals, like Pixar's Soul. Raya and The Last Dragon is also going to be launching on Disney+ Premiere Access in March 2021, alongside the theatrical release.

A big surprise is Disney's agreement with Comcast, which brings Disney+ to Xfinity consoles. This means Comcast subscribers will have access to Disney+ on their cable boxes, and you can sign up for Disney+ straight from your cable subscription.

New Star Wars content for Disney+ include Rangers of the New Republic, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor*, Lando, and The Acolyte. Diego Luna will be reprising his role as Cassian Andor, Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christiansen will be returning as Darth Vader. The Rangers of the New Republic timeline is set within The Mandalorian, which is currently streaming its second season on Disney+. The next Star Wars animated series will include The Bad Batch, and there will be Star Wars: Visions, which celebrates Star Wars history through the eyes of Japanese anime creators.

The Acolyte is described as a "mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era." The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson and is set in the timeline of The Mandalorian, as well as Rangers of the New Republic.

A Droid Story features R2-D2 and C3-P0, and Lando has a kind of '80s vibe going on. The next major Star Wars film is Rogue Squadron, and is directed by Wonder Woman 1984 director, Patty Jenkins. It will be releasing in Christmas 2022.