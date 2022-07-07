Best answer: It depends. An iPad, especially the iPad Pro (2021) or the iPad Air 5, is certainly a capable machine for any student, but the real answer will depend on your individual student's needs and specific classes.

The reality of going to school today is that technology is essential. You know that the school is going to require access to some sort of computing device, and depending on the requirements the school gives you, that will likely decide what type of device you need; however, don't overlook the iPad as an option for your kid. While the iPad is still very much a tablet and has some disadvantages compared to the best MacBook, it's a capable machine that can do much more than people realize. Is it the right option for your kid's high school or college career? Let's explore everything you need to know for buying an iPad for a student.

What does an iPad offer? It's a valid question; after all, laptops do seem to dominate the education space. I think the reason for that is more out of habit than anything else because an iPad offers some significant advantages over a laptop for students. The best iPad is going to be lighter and easier to carry around than a MacBook or other laptop. That portability is increasingly important for a student who is constantly carrying other important school items like textbooks, binders, assignments, teacher's study materials, the course syllabus, and countless other items. Having a device as thin and light as an iPad can really be a big boon to a student's day-to-day life. Another big advantage to carrying around an iPad for your schoolwork instead of a MacBook is its versatility and flexibility. A laptop is always a laptop, but an iPad can transform when you need it to. Need to type a bunch of notes? Snap it into a keyboard case and suddenly your iPad Pro becomes a laptop-like typing machine. Looking to read your professor's book for the next class? Ditch the keyboard and now you have a beautiful e-book in front of you with a ton of screen real estate to annotate notes in the margins. This versatility leads to a comfortable experience no matter where you choose to use your iPad. In the classroom, on the couch, on the subway — you can take it anywhere and adapt it to your needs at that moment. Of course, not all iPads are created equal. If you're looking for an iPad to help with your high school or college student's studies, there are only two models you likely need to consider. Overall best iPad for students

So we've talked about how the best part of using an iPad over a traditional laptop is the flexibility but what is the best iPad for a student? The iPad Pro (2021) is likely going to be the best choice for any student, but especially for students starting college. Whether you get the 11-inch or 12.9-inch, its large screen is great if you want to use a tablet instead of a laptop, and it offers an excellent canvas for visual artists, with plenty of room for drawing, digital painting, and more. Of course, there is a difference between the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) that is worth noting. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a mini LED display, which Apple calls Liquid Retina XDR. It's perfect for HDR content, with the ability to reach a peak brightness of 16,000 nits, delivering that high contrast experience HDR needs. Aside from that, the USB-C port on the iPad Pro (2021) is a Thunderbolt 3 / USB 4 port. This allows for some seriously high-powered accessories to be used like docks, hubs, and hard drives that will help you use your iPad the way you want. Plus, in your studies, you may find that using a display with your iPad Pro becomes a useful tool to have in your pocket, and the M1 iPads do support external displays. Thunderbolt supports a lot of powerful peripherals While the iPad is still a tablet and doesn't have full access to Mac apps (yet), the iPad Pro supports some pretty powerful apps that can cover a wide range of needs. Word processing is no problem with apps like Microsoft Word and Pages, while video editing apps like Premiere Rush can help you make films while keeping you mobile. That's literally the very tip of the iceberg when it comes to exploring the best apps for iPad as there are so many options for virtually every kind of program on the App Store. Lastly, the iPad Pro can also help make it easier to stay in contact with family or friends across the world as your student moves into their college dorms. The front-facing camera on the iPad Pro is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens that can record 1080p video up to 60 FPS. It also comes with a feature known as Center Stage, which allows the camera to follow you and keep you in the center of the frame as you move around on FaceTime or other video calls, making it the perfect device to stay in touch with your intrepid student as they continue their studies away from the nest.

The best iPad for students iPad Pro (2021) Bottom line: The 2021 iPad Pro features much-improved performance, faster 5G radios, a creative new front-facing camera, and on the larger 12.9-inch model, a seriously great display. From $749 at Amazon

From $799 at Apple

iPad Air 5 is a cheaper option

Here's the thing, the iPad Pro may be the absolute top dog, but the iPad Air 5 is nearly just as good. Plus, once you consider it's about $200 cheaper (depending on the model), it's worth thinking about if money is in a tight spot. The iPad Air 5 has the advantage of basically being the same size as the 11-inch iPad Pro, which means lots of the accessories that Apple makes for the iPad Pro line are available for the Air. You'll get the same flexibility that makes the iPad so unique as a platform for cheaper, which is great. Plus, You don't have to skimp out on power either, as the iPad Air 5 has the same M1 chip that powers the iPad Pro line right now, meaning you have all that efficiency at your disposal to power all the apps you need to get work done. There are a few drawbacks to choosing the iPad Air 5 over the iPad Pro, most notably the screen. The Air has a 10.9-inch screen that sports a 2360‑by‑1640 resolution at 264 PPI, meaning everything is very sharp and clear. Even without the variable refresh rate up to 120Hz that the ProMotion display offers in the iPad Pro, I haven't had too many complaints about the display on the iPad Air 5. Yes, 120Hz does make scrolling smoother, and it's excellent for gaming, but for me, and likely many people, you're not going to miss ProMotion if you didn't have it before. If I had one real complaint about the iPad Air 5, it's that the max brightness of 500 nits is a little low. So if you're using your iPad Air outside or in any really bright environment, you'll likely have a bit of trouble seeing the screen. It's not terrible by any means, but even a slight bump in the max brightness — like the 600 nits on the 11-inch iPad Pro — would likely help a lot. Still, the display on iPad Air 5 has many other features that you would expect, like TrueTone and P3 wide color gamut. In addition, the screen is fully laminated and has an anti-reflective coating, which helps a lot during heavy everyday use. Lack of storage is a slight problem on the iPad Air 5 The other big consideration when wondering if you could make do with the iPad Air 5 instead of its bigger sibling is storage space. Unfortunately, the iPad Air only offers up to 256GB of storage space instead of the 2TB you can upgrade to on the iPad Pro. That's a stark difference, and if you know you're going to be carrying around large files with you everywhere you go, the Air just might not be enough. Though, it's important to mention that the USB-C port on the iPad Air can easily use some of the best USB-C hard drives, which can help offset the lack of higher-tier storage options.

Another great option for students iPad Air 5 Bottom line: This is the best iPad for most people, offering fantastic performance thanks to the M1 chip but at a great starting price. Whether you use an iPad for work, play, or a combination of the two, the iPad Air 5 will be able to handle anything you throw at it. From $559 at Amazon

From $599 at B&H Photo

From $599 at Apple

iPads for artists

Since the launch of the first Apple Pencil, the iPad has become a tool for artists to create so many different types of digital artwork. Apple improved on the experience when they introduced the Apple Pencil 2, and that's the model that works with the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It really is the perfect accessory to the iPad and both the Air and Pro have a place on the side of the iPad where the Apple Pencil 2 can magnetically attach and charge, so you never have to be without your Pencil. I'm not the best artist — far from it — but I've been pleasantly surprised with the Apple Pencil experience. Is it the exact same or as detailed as the best Wacom tablet you can buy for a PC? Likely not. However, the tech inside the Apple Pencil is very neat, as is the pressure-sensitive technology inside it. That's right, unlike Apple Watch, iPhone, and the Mac Trackpad, it's the Pencil here that registers both the force and the angle and transmits it all wirelessly to the iPad. It's so smooth and seamless that there's no lag in the input, making it feel like you're directly drawing on the screen. If you're going into the creative field, an iPad partnered with an Apple Pencil might be one of the best options for you. If it can completely replace a traditional computer or Mac will likely depend on your courses and the software you need to use, but at the very least, the iPad Pro or iPad Air would be a nice secondary device to use in conjunction with others if you're doing any sort of design, drafting, or artwork. Plus, you can use some of the best drawing apps for iPad and Apple Pencil — and there are many of them!

Apple Pencil for the iPad Pro or iPad Air Apple Pencil 2 Bottom line: Until there's a new Apple Pencil, this is the best one on the market. Buy it and start drawing today! $129 at Amazon

$129 at Apple

$129 at B&H

You'll likely require accessories

Now, if you're looking to send your student off to school, the idea of saving money is likely front of mind. Maybe that's why you're even looking at an iPad in the first place, and while it's entirely possible to save money buying an iPad instead of a MacBook, it's not always that simple. You see, the flexibility of the iPad platform is definitely a strength, but it can be a weakness because those additional accessories you need to get the absolute most out of the iPad can really add up. If you're doing any sort of note-taking or writing (which is highly likely for students), you'll need a keyboard case. Apple's Magic Keyboard is an absolutely beautiful option but it's an extra $300. For an accessory that is likely necessary for education purposes, you have to account for that cost while you're shopping. Of course, there are some cheaper options, and some of the best keyboard cases for iPad Pro and iPad Air are much less expensive, but it's not just keyboard cases. Depending on your student's course requirements, extra hard drives or other accessories may be necessary. Make sure you know exactly what your high school or college-bound kid will need to complete all their schoolwork before you settle on buying an iPad. Will an iPad last?