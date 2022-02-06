Ah, it's already the start of February, and it's one of my favorite months of the year. That's probably just because I'm a total sucker for Valentine's Day, as love is in the air! I'm definitely one of those people who love to get all lovey dovey with my significant other — I'm surprised he puts up with it, honestly.
But alas, quite a few things have happened in the Apple-sphere, so let's dive in!
Apple Event coming March 8?
This is a very recent development, but Mark Gurman of Bloomberg speculates that Apple will be holding an event on March 8. That's a little over a month away, so I'm sure it's going to be here before we know it! Of course, the date may just be a guess, but Apple does hold events in the spring season around this time.
For this possible event, Gurman tells us to expect a new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, as well as a refreshed iPad Air. These two products being announced at such an event make total sense, because the second-generation iPhone SE and iPad Air 4 both arrived in 2020. It's been almost two years since these devices launched, so they're both bound for an update. And some new iPhone and iPad models have shown up in India, so all signs are pointing to "yes" at this point.
While I always get the flagship iPhone every year, I am eager to see a new iPhone SE. I know a few people who would still benefit from an iPhone with a Home button, and the reason that they haven't upgraded is because they still want Touch ID, not Face ID. Having a new iPhone SE would mean more modern hardware, as well as 5G connectivity, for an affordable price point. And honestly, what's not to love about that? I would even love to see more fun colors to the lineup.
Even though we still recommend the iPad Air 4 as the best iPad for the average consumer, it is lacking features like Center Stage, a LiDAR scanner and improved front and rear cameras, and even Face ID. An updated iPad Air should have at least Center Stage, and the ability to use 5G would be handy for those who rely on the iPad for working on-the-go.
Gurman also tells us that iOS 15.4 may be coming in the first half of March.
iOS 15.4 is a big one
While we're on the topic of iOS 15.4, boy, there's going to be some fun stuff in this update. iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are currently in the developer and public beta stages, but we already have a sneak peek of what's to come.
The major headline feature is Universal Control. With Universal Control, you'll be able to use a single keyboard, mouse, or trackpad with your Mac and iPad, as long as they're side-by-side and running the latest software, of course. Once you have it set up, you'll be able to do things like type on your Mac and have the words show up on your iPad, or drag-and-drop content from the Mac to your iPad and vice versa.
While I haven't tested the feature out myself yet, it's already looking very promising in real-world use. You'll have to get Universal Control set up first, though, but once you do that, it's smooth sailing from there on out. Our own Bryan M. Wolfe will have his first impressions on Universal Control out later this week, so stay tuned.
Another nice little feature in iOS 15.4 is Face ID With a Mask. Apple did already have a kind of workaround for this already for those who had a great Apple Watch, but this solution will be for everyone, not just Apple Watch users. Regardless of where you stand on the issue of face masks, having the option is nice for those who want to use it.
The next iMac Pro
Some other little rumors have been swirling around the next-generation iMac Pro, which may show up around August or September. So definitely don't expect this to show up next month during the spring event. But it's expected that this updated iMac Pro will use mini-LED technology in the display, and be even bigger than the current 24-inch M1 iMac. It will, of course, borrow the design of the current M1 iMac, but with a larger display — it could be 27 inches or more. You know what they say: go big or go home.
And since these are iMac Pros, it's safe to say that they'll be using some iteration of the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips in them. After all, these are for the professionals, right?
Make sure to take a breather
Phew! As you can see, a lot has been going on lately, whether that's in the Apple bubble or even our own personal lives. I hope that you all take some time to enjoy the little things in life, and just try not to burn yourself out, no matter what you do.
Until next time!
- Christine Romero-Chan
