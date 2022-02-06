Ah, it's already the start of February, and it's one of my favorite months of the year. That's probably just because I'm a total sucker for Valentine's Day, as love is in the air! I'm definitely one of those people who love to get all lovey dovey with my significant other — I'm surprised he puts up with it, honestly. But alas, quite a few things have happened in the Apple-sphere, so let's dive in! Apple Event coming March 8?

This is a very recent development, but Mark Gurman of Bloomberg speculates that Apple will be holding an event on March 8. That's a little over a month away, so I'm sure it's going to be here before we know it! Of course, the date may just be a guess, but Apple does hold events in the spring season around this time. For this possible event, Gurman tells us to expect a new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, as well as a refreshed iPad Air. These two products being announced at such an event make total sense, because the second-generation iPhone SE and iPad Air 4 both arrived in 2020. It's been almost two years since these devices launched, so they're both bound for an update. And some new iPhone and iPad models have shown up in India, so all signs are pointing to "yes" at this point. While I always get the flagship iPhone every year, I am eager to see a new iPhone SE. I know a few people who would still benefit from an iPhone with a Home button, and the reason that they haven't upgraded is because they still want Touch ID, not Face ID. Having a new iPhone SE would mean more modern hardware, as well as 5G connectivity, for an affordable price point. And honestly, what's not to love about that? I would even love to see more fun colors to the lineup. Even though we still recommend the iPad Air 4 as the best iPad for the average consumer, it is lacking features like Center Stage, a LiDAR scanner and improved front and rear cameras, and even Face ID. An updated iPad Air should have at least Center Stage, and the ability to use 5G would be handy for those who rely on the iPad for working on-the-go. Gurman also tells us that iOS 15.4 may be coming in the first half of March. iOS 15.4 is a big one