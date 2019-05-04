There are a few days that geeks everywhere celebrate. March 14th is Pi Day. April 8th is Rex Manning Day. September 19 is Talk Like A Pirate Day. And May 4th is known far and wide as Star Wars Day!

Star Wars is a gift that keeps on giving. Longtime fans have new material to be excited for, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming out later this year, and new fans are being made every day. With a plethora of material out there in so many forms, there's just a lot to celebrate all around! Our readers know we love celebrating stuff, and giving away fun things, so let's get to it!

We're going to keep this short and sweet! Leave a comment below answering this question: If you were a Star Wars character, who would you be?

PRIZES

We will have 3 winners drawn at random from eligible entries. Along with answering the question above, please indicate if you have a preference between the prizes below! We'll collect entries through midnight, May 5th to give everyone a chance to enter, and announce the winners on this post Monday, May 6th!

