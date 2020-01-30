Fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Diablo Immortal are anxious to get their hands on any information regarding the game, especially when it comes to how loot will be distributed. From what we know so far, players can expect a true Diablo experience when the game eventually launches, which will include players being able to gather loot of all rarities. When it comes to Legendary items in the game, there's not a whole lot of information out just yet, but Blizzard has shown off a handful of items that we can expect to see when the game does release.

What are Legendary Items?

As is the case with many of the items found in a game like Diablo, Legendary items will be able to alter the skills of a player. According to a press release from the company, legendary items have the possibilities of changing a ton of effects to a class.

New Legendary items carry the potential to completely reimagine the powerful skills your character has at their disposal. Change how a skill targets enemies, channel new elemental energy types, or even add entirely new effects through an astonishing array of awesome armaments.

During BlizzCon 2019, a brief gameplay trailer was also released that showcased some action from the game. In it, we see a small segment that highlights five legendary items in the game, and what they're able to do for players. For example, the Flamespite item will turn arrows from the Demon Hunters bow into grenades while using an ability, making for an even more powerful attack.