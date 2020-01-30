Fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Diablo Immortal are anxious to get their hands on any information regarding the game, especially when it comes to how loot will be distributed. From what we know so far, players can expect a true Diablo experience when the game eventually launches, which will include players being able to gather loot of all rarities. When it comes to Legendary items in the game, there's not a whole lot of information out just yet, but Blizzard has shown off a handful of items that we can expect to see when the game does release.
What are Legendary Items?
As is the case with many of the items found in a game like Diablo, Legendary items will be able to alter the skills of a player. According to a press release from the company, legendary items have the possibilities of changing a ton of effects to a class.
New Legendary items carry the potential to completely reimagine the powerful skills your character has at their disposal. Change how a skill targets enemies, channel new elemental energy types, or even add entirely new effects through an astonishing array of awesome armaments.
During BlizzCon 2019, a brief gameplay trailer was also released that showcased some action from the game. In it, we see a small segment that highlights five legendary items in the game, and what they're able to do for players. For example, the Flamespite item will turn arrows from the Demon Hunters bow into grenades while using an ability, making for an even more powerful attack.
Legendary Items in Diablo Immortal
Currently, only four Legendary Items have been unveiled for Diablo Immortal, all of which were shown very briefly in the BlizzCon 2019 gameplay trailer. The full list of legendaries will obviously be much longer, and we'll do our best to catalog all of them as they're revealed, but for now, we've gathered the four items to be found currently.
- Flamespite
- Winter's Remorse
- Inna's Palm
- Storm Bringer
How will you find Legendary Items?
Currently, there's no information on exactly what players will have to do in order to acquire legendary items in Diablo Immortal. However, considering the game is aiming to bring a Diablo-like experience to players, it wouldn't be too shocking to see legendary loot dropping after defeating bosses or other high leveled enemies. Players will likely be doing a ton of grinding once the game comes out as well, as legendary items - especially extremely rare ones - will likely be dropping at a smaller rate to match the MMORPG style that Blizzard is aiming for.
A new way to play
Diablo Immortal
Become legendary
Diablo Immortal aims to bring you a fully realized entry to the Diablo series, all on your phone. Combine that with the MMORPG aspects that will be added, and fans will have an experience unlike any other when the game launches.
