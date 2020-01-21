Pokémon fans have been playing Sword and Shield, the newest installments in the core RPG series, since November 15, 2019. Now that the games have been out for several months, many players have finished the games, but there's one aspect that keeps people coming back each day: The Wild Area. Here players can take on massive Pokémon with the help of other players, whether they be friends or random people online. What makes these battles so exciting is that it's the only way to capture Gigantamax Pokémon within the games.

Different Pokémon spawn from different dens, so if you're hunting for shiny variants, trying to complete your Pokédex, or are looking for Pokémon with strong IVs, Max Raid Battles are the way to go. The problem is that there are 99 dens, so it can be hard knowing which one to go to if you're looking for a specific Pokémon. But that's where some fans are getting really creative.

Reddit user, preethamrn, recently uploaded a GIF of an interactive map of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Wild Area. What makes this fan-made project so impressive is that when you click on any given den, a list of the Pokémon that can appear in that den shows up along with a screenshot of what the den looks like. That way, you know which part of the map to go to and which den to interact with specifically.

Unfortunately, this interactive map isn't available yet, and it's unclear when it will be. All we know is that hundreds, if not thousands of Pokémon Sword and Shield players, will be using it to determine exactly which dens they want to investigate.