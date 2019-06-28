A countdown to the first in-game special event for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has begun! Players are seeing information in the Special tab in the assignment tracker.

As of right now, the countdown reads just five days, meaning the event should be next Wednesday (July 3, 2019).

Same event in beta

The Fantastic Flora and Fauna event isn't necessarily new. When the game was only in New Zealand and Australia during its beta period, the event ran for the beta players.

What does the special event give you

A new Registry page

The special event will have lots of new stuff for players to discover. A whole new Registry page with six different images that can be placed:

Unicorn: Needs 12 fragments

Buckbeak: Needs 10 fragments

Acromantula: Needs 3 fragments

Tree Stump: Needs 1 fragment

Salamander: Needs 1 fragment

Snargaluff – Needs 3 fragment

While we can't say for certain this event will run exactly the same as it did in the beta, these fragments will be available to earn through Traces, Oddities, Portkeys, meaning you'll really want to get out and play the game during the event time.

Runestones

Just like any other Foundable Family, the Fantastic Flora and Fauna Registry page will earn you treasure trunks when you find enough fragments to Rank up. These treasure trunks will earn your special event Runestones, which you can use in Wizarding Challenges to earn different rewards for the event.

Restricted Books

Another big part of the event will be the ability to complete tasks to earn Restricted Books. Restricted Books give you access to more Skills and Strategic Spells for your Profession.

Looking forward to the special event?

Are you looking forward to the Fantastic Flora and Fauna event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Let us know in the comments below!

