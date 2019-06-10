At E3 2019, Square Enix went through a laundry list of updates, remasters, and new games in the Final Fantasy franchise. One of it's popular mobile game titles, Brave Exvius, is getting a spinoff called War of the Visions, which is currently in development.
In the new trailer, we learn of the kingdoms of Leonis, Hourne, Fennes, Wezette, and Crystal Sanctum and the leaders of each region within.
There's also just about 20 seconds of gameplay to give you an idea of what's to come.
The story takes place on the continent of Ardora on the world of Lapis, the primary setting of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and depicts a war between five rival nations. As in the original title, the war is waged using the power of Visions, physical manifestations of powerful warriors from different eras and worlds summoned using Crystals.
There is still no official launch date, or even a rough estimate of what year. The E3 demo just noted that it's coming Worldwide (except for Mainland China) for smartphones.