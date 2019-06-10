At E3 2019, Square Enix went through a laundry list of updates, remasters, and new games in the Final Fantasy franchise. One of it's popular mobile game titles, Brave Exvius, is getting a spinoff called War of the Visions, which is currently in development.

In the new trailer, we learn of the kingdoms of Leonis, Hourne, Fennes, Wezette, and Crystal Sanctum and the leaders of each region within.

There's also just about 20 seconds of gameplay to give you an idea of what's to come.