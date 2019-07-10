In a tweet, the team behind Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announced that the first ever Community Day is coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite July 20, 2019.

The first ever Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day is happening on July 20! Stay tuned for more details coming soon. #WizardsUnite

While no details — other than the date — have been given out, Pokémon GO (Niantic's previous game) has hosted many Community Days during its three years of existence, and that could give us an indication of what we might see during Community Day.

What is Community Day?

While no details on exactly what Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will do for its first ever Community Day, it's hard to guess what goodies players can expect.

Typically, Pokémon GO Community Days consist of a special three-hour window where players can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild. These are often less common Pokémon and you can snag extra experience and new moves for them by catching them during the event. There are often little bonuses as well, like extended lures to add to Pokéstops during the event.

If Harry Potter: Wizards Unite follows the same path, we could see a special Foundable(s) popping up for a limited time on that day as well as extra experience for returning that Foundable(s). It's even possible that Dark Detectors (which function similarly to Lures is Pokémon GO), could get some sort of bonus during the event as well.

Excited?

Let us know if you're looking forward to Community Day in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite!

