What you need to know
- Fortnite is introducing new permanent discounts in its store.
- It is offering 20% savings on V-Bucks and more across all platforms.
- It has also introduced a new direct payment for iOS and Android, and had some choice words for Apple and Google during the announcement.
Update, August 13 (09:30 am ET): iMore can confirm the new Fortnite payment method for mobile seems to be internal to the app, rather than an external link, setting up a likely fallout between Epic and Apple.
Fortnite has today announced new permanent discounts in its Fortnite store, but couldn't resist taking shots at Apple and Google as it introduced a new direct payment scheme for mobile.
In a new announcement Epic Games stated:
The Fortnite Mega Drop is here! Get up to 20% savings on V-Bucks and real-money offers for every purchase on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac, and on mobile when using select payment methods.
This isn't a sale… these are new discount prices available anytime! We're excited to pass along these savings to you and will continue to look for additional ways to bring value to all Fortnite players. Here's how to snag your savings.
The new discount will apply universally and automatically on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. On mobile, things are a little different:
Today, we're also introducing a new way to pay on iOS and Android: Epic direct payment. When you choose to use Epic direct payments, you save up to 20% as Epic passes along payment processing savings to you.
But Epic Games couldn't resist the opportunity to take shots at both Apple and Google. As the announcement notes, if you pay for your items using Apple's App Store or Google Play Store, you won't get the 20% discount, the discounted price is only available when you select Epic direct payment.
With shots fired at both platforms, Epic Games said:
Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply. If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you.
The discounts are also available on Android if you don't use the Google Play Store, and anyone who has purchased V-Bucks or real-money offers in the last 30 days will receive a bonus by August 17.
Update, August 13 (09:30 am ET) — New payment system is embedded in the app
The new Fortnite mobile payment system on iOS seems to be embedded within the Fortnite app, which seems likely to be a breach of in-app-purchase guidelines as set by Apple. It could well be the new feature sets up a falling out between Apple and Epic Games.
Whilst the feature itself is new as of today, August 13, the Fortnite app hasn't been updated in the App Store since August 10, suggesting this is a server-side change, rather than something Apple has approved.
OK, soooooo.— Oliver Haslam (@OliverJHaslam) August 13, 2020
Fortnite's new Vbucks workflow looks like this. Users choose to pay via IAP or not. If not, they're shown a new interface that's pulled from the web.
Not only do they bypass IAP, but they charge less, too.
How is that even happening? Surely against guidelines. pic.twitter.com/4kr0j9UIih
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is gorgeous but overly complicated
If you loved Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 lets you further explore the shared universe with a new team of characters. However, you don't have to have played Xenoblade Chronicles to enjoy the sequel. The gameplay leaves a fair bit to be desired, but the story and world make it worth playing through.
Apple, Ford, and Walmart lobbying against WeChat ban
U.S. companies including Apple, Ford, Walmart, and Disney have all raised concerns about a recent executive order against WeChat.
Prosser: iPhone 12 launching week of Oct 19, Pro models not until November
Apple leaker Jon Prosser has predicted the announcement and ship dates of Apple new iPhones, Apple Watch, and iPad.
Try out these shooters on your Nintendo Switch
Looking to get into some fast-paced shooting action on your Switch? Here are some of the best shooters available right now.