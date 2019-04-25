Earlier this week , Epic teased another crossover with the Avengers brand to celebrate the upcoming Avengers: Endgame , and while fans have been waiting anxiously to see what the newest superhero crossover would entail, the wait is finally over, with the developers officially announcing a brand new limited-time mode, appropriately titled Endgame.

In typical Fortnite fashion, the Endgame limited-time mode will see players fighting in a big-team battle type of scenario. Players will either take on the role of a Hero or a Chitauri, enemies found in the Avengers series. As Heroes, your goal is simple: stop Thanos and his army of Chitauri from finding the six Infinity Stones. For the opposing team, you'll be helping Thanos search for the six Infinity Stones in an effort to power yourselves up and take down the opposing team.

Of course, as heroes, you'll be able to equip yourself with some pretty cool gear. Players will be able to find Avengers-themed items in chests throughout the map, including things like Hawkeye's Bow, Captain America's Shield, or Iron Man's Repulsors. For those on the Chitauri side, you'll also be equipped with some nifty items, including a laser rifle, anti-structure grenades, and a jetpack that allows you to leap high into the air. Like some of Fortnite's other big game modes, Endgame will also have rewards, including an Avengers Quinjet Glider and an Infinity Gauntlet spray that players can unlock by completing some fairly easy challenges in the mode. All in all, It's a pretty ambitious game mode, but when you're crossing over with one of the most ambitious movies of all-time, it's only right you go all out.

For a more detailed breakdown of the mode, check out below, and if you want to try it for yourself, you can find it in the game now:

Mode Details