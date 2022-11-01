Secretlab's Black Friday gaming chairs are the best that any gamer can buy

I've sat in a lot of chairs and worked/gamed at a lot of desks. I can guarantee that Secretlab make the best version of both. Famed for their incredible design and build quality, exceptional attention to detail, and dramatic gamer aesthetics, Secretlab's Omega and Titan chairs, as well as its hit new TITAN Evo 2022 series, offer ultimate comfort and design.

As we noted in our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review, Secretlab's latest gaming chair is the pinnacle of gaming comfort, boasting a host of great upgrades on its 2020 predecessor. One of the only drawbacks when it comes to Secretlab are some pretty steep prices, which is why these Black Friday deals are all the more enticing.

Titan Evo 2022 is the latest best option, a combination of the older Omega and Titan models. If you want to save even more money, there's the Omega 2020, Titan 2020, and Titan XL 2020, which I have also used and can confirm are elite gaming chairs in their own right.

Secretlab Black Friday gaming chairs

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series | $589 $519 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) Up to $205 off: The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the best gaming chair ever made. It comes in three sizes and features a magnetic memory foam head pillow. It is available in either Secretlab's NEO Hybrid Leatherette or the incredible SoftWeave fabric, in a range of incredible colors. There are also esports editions of some of your favorite teams and special editions including Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Cyberpunk 2077.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega 2020 |$374 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) Up to $195 off: The Omega is still an elite gaming chair, and there are SoftWeave and special esports editions of this chair still available, with savings of up to $195 to be had. The Omega is aimed at customers shorter than 5'11" and under 240lbs. Keep scrolling for larger options.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan 2020 |$434 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) Up to $250 off: The Titan is a larger version of the Omega, available in more Secretlab Signature leather finishes from just $424, and SoftWeave from just $429. The chair is raised for customers who are 5'9-6'7" and weigh less than 290lbs.

Secretlab UK deals

Secretlab is also offering savings in the UK on its range:

Secretlab's chairs ship from Tennesee and Utah in the U.S. and typically arrive within three working days. They come with a 5-year extended warranty and a 49-day return/refund policy. There's a reason that Secretlab's 2020 range has 37,780 customer reviews totaling a 4.9/5 star rating.

