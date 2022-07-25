Pokémon GO: Hisuian Discoveries event guide

The Season of Go has arrived in Pokémon Go, bringing with it the Hisuian Discoveries event. Join in with your fellow trainers to explore the past of the Sinnoh region and discover ancient Hisuian variant Pokémon. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this new event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon GO?

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Power Plant event in January, players were able to encounter the first Hisuian variant Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Now players will have the chance to catch, hatch, battle, and evolve even more Hisuian Pokémon. The Hisuian Discoveries event will serve as debut for Hisuian variants of Growlithe, Qwilfish, Sneasal, and Braviary, as well as the return of Hisuian Voltorb to the wild. Players will also be able to enjoy Ultra Unlock bonuses earned during Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle.

When is the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon GO?

The Hisuian Discoveries event runs from Wednesday, July 27 through Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

During the Hisuian Discoveries event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often in the wild:

Zubat*

Ponyta*

Onix*

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela*

Electabuzz*

Magmar*

Eevee*

Porygon*

Aipom*

Hisuian Qwilfish

Octillery

Wurmple*

Kriketot*

Buizel*

Drifloon*

Bronzor*

Gible*

Croagunk*

Panpour*

Eggs

(Image credit: Niantic)

The following Pokémon can be hatched from 7KM friend eggs picked up during the Hisuian Discoveries event:

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasal

Raids

(Image credit: Niantic)

The following raids can be battled during the Hisuian Discoveries event:

Sneasal* (one star)

Roselia* (one star)

Shinx* (one star)

Unown (S)* (one star)

Chansey* (three star)

Togetic* (three star)

Kirlia (three star)

Whiscash (three star)

Hisuian Braviary (during Raid Day)

Field Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

Players can spin PokéStops and gyms during the Hisuian Discoveries event to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks to earn encounters with the following Pokémon:

Clefairy*

Paras*

Psyduck*

Magnemite*

Cyndaquil*

Sneasal*

Remoraid*

Mantine*

Shinx*

Burmy (Plant Cloak)*

Burmy (Sand Cloak)*

Burmy (Trash Cloak)*

Oshawott*

Petilil

Rowlet

Collection Challenges

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Hisuian Discoveries event features multiple Collection Challenges to earn rewards like XP, Stardust, and an Incubator.

Bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

Players can enjoy the following additional bonuses during the Hisuian Discoveries event:

Avatar items themed around Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the PokéShop

Event themed stickers in the PokéShop, in gifts, and from spinning PokéStops

Accelerated Friendship level increase

Up to 45 gifts opened per day

Up to 150 gifts sent per day

Gift storage increased to 30

Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day

(Image credit: Niantic)

As a reward for completing Ultra Unlock Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle, players earned a special raid day mini event during the Hisuian Discoveries event. On Sunday, July 31, from 11AM to 2PM local time, players can battle Hisuian Braviary in raids for the first time.

This special raid day also includes the following bonuses:

Increased drop in Rare Candy XL from in person raids

Additional 50% XP from winning raids

Up to five free raid passes from spinning gyms

Questions about the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go? Which Hisuian variant Pokémon are you most excited to add to your roster?