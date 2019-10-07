Niantic has already given us the full details of the Brilliant Event — called Fighting Forces — and you can find all the details over at our event page . What we know is the event starts on October 8, through to October 14. We then get a week gap before part 2 of the event begins on October 22 and runs until October 28.

With October being the Haloween month, and Haloween being all about magic, Niantic has decided to dedicate the entire month to the Dark Arts in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Featuring multiple special events, this month is shaping up to be Wizards Unite biggest yet.

This is all Niantic has said about the Community day so far, but as soon as we know, more we will let you know. By the sounds of it, though, we will be seeing some of these oddities appearing in the day, which should help you fill out your Registry.

Be sure to keep an eye on our community day page for all the latest information about what you can expect on October 19.

Halloween Event

Niantic is very closed-lipped about this event as well. We know that it will have something to with the Fortresses, and having a limited time quest to accomplish in a special chamber.

Hopefully, we will get more information as we get closer to October 31, and the Haloween event.

We will keep you posted

All of the information we have so far is pretty vague, but we will continue to update you as we get more information closer to the time. October looks set to be a busy month for us Wizard Unite fans, so be ready for the adventure.