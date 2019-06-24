Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blasted off with a $1.1 million debut this past weekend. The sum comes for data tracking firm Sensor Tower and it shows that the game proved to be a hit during its first four days of availability.

Sensor Tower tracked performance from June 20, when the game launched, and June 23, and the game generated $1.1 million in revenue. That's a nice figure as the game continue to roll out in more countries. As of now, the game is ranking as the number one iPhone app in terms of downloads in 28 countries.

Most of the revenue came for the United Stated, which accounted for 88% of the gross. Great Britain came in second with 8%.

Wizards Unite is now on pace to collect $10 million over its first 30 days of availability. Previous Sensor Tower estimates peg the game to earn any where from $400 million and $500 million by the end of the year.

It should be worth nothing that the game still trails Niantic's previous smash hit game, Pokémon Go. That game, by comparison, ended up grossing over $200 million in its first month of release, well beyond the numbers Wizards Unite is bringing in.

However, a direct comparison is unfair. Some of the AR game novelty has definitely worn off over the past three years since the launch of Pokémon Go and, more importantly, Pokémon Go became a global pass time of sorts. Hoards of people were playing it in mass, earning news headlines and leading to some intense accidents.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite may not be earning that kind of attention, but it is still doing just fine. Niantic still needs to launch the game in Japan and South Korea, the two biggest markets the game is still not available in. The numbers should see a bump up once those two countries are included.

