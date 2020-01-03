Winter has arrived for Wizards and Witches playing Harry Potter Wizards Unite and to celebrate, Niantic announced the Frosty Foundables 2020 Event today. This new event will begin on January 7, 2020 at 11 AM PST and run for a full week. During the Frosty Foundables Event, players will encounter more Foundables trapped in Ice Confoundables, with increased sightings of Hippogriffs and Harry Potter's broom, the Nimbus 2000. Returning Foundables trapped in Ice Confoundables will provide increased XP as well. Two different potions will be boosted during the duration of the event. Tonics for Trace Detection will have an increased chance of drawing rare Foundables trapped in Ice Confoundables, and Baruffio's Brain Elixers will last twice as long, giving players additional XP for a full hour each.

Players are encouraged to share their progress using #WizardsUnite, and to follow the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates. Players can also visit the official Harry Potter Wizards Unite comunity to connect with other players and share their love of Harry Potter and Wizards Unite.

Are you excited for the Frosty Foundables event? Or will the cold keep you from rescuing all those frozen Hippogriffs and the Nimbus 2000? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Harry Potter Wizards Unite Guides to up your game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.