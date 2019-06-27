We knew it was coming, but now it's official; Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will host a Fan Festival in Indianapolis later this summer from August 30 - September 1, 2019. The event will take place at the White River State Park where players will be able to engage in a variety of interactive experiences and play the game with a ton of wizards and witches!
Niantic has always made a point of hosting large-scale events to celebrate the community that games like Ingress, Pokémon GO, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite have cultivated, and before the game launched, Niantic mentioned that live community events would be part of the plans for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite going forward.
What can you expect at the event?
Specific event details are scarce right now, but the press release — which we were emailed — has stated:
"The first-ever real-world event for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will welcome players to Indianapolis to investigate the chaotic magical activity that is leaking into the Muggle world and work together to solve the mystery of this Calamity. Players will explore Indianapolis and the beautiful White River State Park to discover mysterious artifacts, cast spells, and encounter fantastic beasts alongside their friends and other players."
How do I get tickets?
There are no ticket details as of right now, but if you'd like to attend the event and get the latest information when it comes out, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival webpage is a good page to bookmark.
"More information about the first-ever Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event and how fans can enter the lottery for a chance to buy tickets will be announced in the coming weeks."
Tickets will likely be limited in some capacity, so if you want to go, make sure you keep looking for details!
