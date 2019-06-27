We knew it was coming, but now it's official; Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will host a Fan Festival in Indianapolis later this summer from August 30 - September 1, 2019. The event will take place at the White River State Park where players will be able to engage in a variety of interactive experiences and play the game with a ton of wizards and witches!

Niantic has always made a point of hosting large-scale events to celebrate the community that games like Ingress, Pokémon GO, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite have cultivated, and before the game launched, Niantic mentioned that live community events would be part of the plans for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite going forward.

What can you expect at the event?

Specific event details are scarce right now, but the press release — which we were emailed — has stated: