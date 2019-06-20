After a wild week of special events, announcements, and speculation, Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launched today in the U.S and UK. That bring the countries that have access to the game to a total of four, as the beta testing countries — New Zealand and Australia — already have access to the game.

Luckily for you, iMore has confirmed that a global release should rollout tomorrow (Friday, June 21), meaning more people in more countries across the world should start to see the game go live in the App Store sooner rather than later.

Of course, if you already live in the U.S, U.K., New Zealand, or Australia and want to play the game right now you can!

How to download and sign up for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

If you're familiar with Pokémon GO (one of Niantic's previous games), Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will feel pretty familiar, but there are a lot of new an interesting game mechanics as well, so make sure you check out our beginner's guide so you can be ready to tackle the Wizarding World!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: Beginner's guide

