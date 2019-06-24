Niantic's roll out of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has now reached over 130 additional countries. After initially launching in a few select countries late last week, Niantic promised more countries would get the game in the coming days. Luckily it kept its promise.

Over the weekend, the first rollout on Saturday included Brazil, Croatia, Hong Kong, Uruguay, among many more. A second roll out on Sunday added France, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, and Netherlands, bringing up the total number of countries supported to over 130. If you're not sure your country is included, check out the complete list of countries that have received the roll out.

Just downloading the game? We're here to help!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a game full of mysteries to be discovered and it can be a little daunting to get started. Don't worry, we're here to help you get started!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: Beginner's guide

