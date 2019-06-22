Niantic's new AR location-based mobile game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has finally hit the App Store in more countries and the release of the game appears to be rolling out across the globe.

I can personally confirm the game is available in Canada (I'm downloading it as we speak), and I have seen reports of the game in countries across Europe and Asia such as Germany, Portugal, Singapore and the Philippines. While no official list of the countries its available in has be release as of yet, our best advice is to check your App Store constantly to see if the game as come to you!

Just downloading the game? We're here to help!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a game full of mysteries to be discovered and it can be a little daunting to get started. Don't worry, we're here to help you get started!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: Beginner's guide

