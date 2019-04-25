The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite beta has been running only in New Zealand for about a week, and many users have been highly anticipating the beta to expand to a new region soon. This morning an invitation email went out to Australians who had signed up to be notified about the release of the beta, saying that the game was ready to be downloaded.

Reddit user yeahsurem8 posted the above screenshot noting that the game had been launched, but could not be found in the app store. Many people in Australia reported the same issue and even speculated that the game might appear within mere hours. As it turns out, the email was sent out by mistake causing Niantic and the entire Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team to issue an apology, also via email. The apology stated that the game had not yet been released to Australian and would not be appearing in Australian app stores just yet. The email also gave Australian players some hope:

"However, we are pleased to let you know that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be available soon! Please stay tuned for an update."