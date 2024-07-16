Kickstart your fitness tracking journey with a new Apple Watch this Prime Day: Series 9 reaches new lowest price over the summer sales event

We always look forward to seeing what kind of deals come along with Prime Day, and this year we're seeing some of the best. One of our favorites is this incredible deal on an Apple Watch Series 9, which saves you a whopping $120 off the full price for the lowest price the watch has ever seen.

Historically, deals on Apple Watches have meant that they tend to sell out quickly as everyone goes for the same products as and when the price drops. In this case, we reckon we'll see the Series 9 sell pretty quickly — especially considering that the price is now well below the $300 mark. That's on all colors and strap options as well, although you'll still pay more if you want a Stainless Steel model. The Cellular version also has the same discount, and both size options are reduced: No matter the Apple Watch you're after, you'll save some money in this Prime Day Apple Watch deal.

Lowest price Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $279 at Amazon This is the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 9, bringing it down well under $300. If you want a larger model you'll still pay more, but the saving is just the same across the board.

We love the Apple Watch Series 9 — it's got everything you actually need out of an Apple Watch, and adds a couple of desirables without reaching the lofty price of the more premium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's easily the best Apple Watch for most people, and this new price made it a whole lot more affordable.