The latest patch for Fortnite — the 10.10 patch — is out today, and with it comes the return of Retail Row, one of the most iconic and memorable locations in Fortnite. A Rift Zone has appeared in the game, turning Mega Mall back into Retail Row, but also bringing with it a dangerous threat in the form of Fiends spawning throughout the location.

Not only is Retail Row back, but a brand new limited-time mode - World Run - has been introduced into the game. Players will have to dodge, dip, and duck their way through various traps to win for their team. The infamous Infinity Blade has also been unvaulted, but only for the incoming Sword Fight Squads and Duo limited-time modes.

B.R.U.T.E. mechs have also been tweaked in some major ways, with the robots now being equipped with a targeting laser visible to every player. The B.R.U.T.E. now also self-destruct when abandoned in a storm, and will spawn intermittently throughout a match rather than after Storm phases. These changes should hopefully balance out the mech a bit more, and hopefully quell some of the major complaints the new addition to the game has been receiving.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portions of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Weapons + Items

Infinity Blade

Unvaulted only in the Sword Fight Squads and Duos LTMs:

Reduced the environmental damage from 10000 to 600.

B.R.U.T.E. Mech

Added a targeting laser that appears as players load and fire missiles.

Improved visual and audio feedback during the self-destruct sequence.

B.R.U.T.E.s can now be entered directly from glider mode.

B.R.U.T.Es will now spawn intermittently throughout the match instead of waiting for Storm phases to end.

B.R.U.T.E.s abandoned in the Storm will self-destruct after 30 seconds.

B.R.U.T.E.s will reappear on the minimap after 15 seconds if no player is in either seat.

Gameplay

A Rift Zone has replaced the Mega Mall POI with Retail Row.

Retail Row now spawns hordes of Fiends who charge at players.

Fiends may drop a weapon, consumable, or ammo upon being eliminated.

Fiends cannot go outside the Retail Row Rift Zone.

Chests and ammo containers will now open when destroyed.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite later today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.