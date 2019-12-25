Apple's new AirPods are an amazing set of wireless headphones that let you talk and listen on your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac — or any Bluetooth compatible device — without having to deal with cords. You can even configure them to make them work just exactly the way you want. Once you figure out where the settings are hidden, of course!

If you've got a pair of AirPods 2, don't forget that you can use Hey Siri to trigger playback controls and a whole lot more.

How to rename your AirPods

Apple will assign a default name to your AirPods the first time you pair them with your iPhone. If you want to give them a different name, though, you can change it at any time.

Launch Settings from your iPhone's Home screen. Tap on Bluetooth. Tap on the current name of your AirPods under My Devices. Tap on Name. Edit the Name to your liking. Tap on the Back button (looks like < ).

How to set the double tap shortcut on your AirPods

Because AirPods have accelerometers, you can double tap on each side to trigger commands. By default, a double-tap on the right AirPod brings up Siri, but you can fully customize them.

How to customize the left and right tap controls on your AirPods

How to turn off automatic ear detection on your AirPods

Thanks to infrared sensors, your AirPods can tell when you put them in your ear and automagically route audio to your earbuds from the original audio source. If you hate that idea, however, here's how to set up manual audio routing.

Launch Settings from your iPhone's Home screen. Tap on Bluetooth. Switch Automatic Ear Detection to Off.

How to choose which microphone is used by your AirPods

When you wear AirPods, you have two beam-forming microphones available for phone calls and Siri commands. Normally, AirPods will automatically switch between the mics depending on which has the best input, but if you'd rather set it and forget it, you can do that too.

This is also the microphone that Siri will use to listen for your trigger word on AirPods 2.

Launch Settings from your iPhone's Home screen. Tap on Bluetooth. Tap on Microphone. Choose the setting your prefer: Automatically Switch AirPods, Always Left AirPod, Always Right AirPod. Tap on the Back button (looks like < ).

Any AirPods questions?

If you have any other questions about using your AirPods, drop them in the comments below!