Wizard's Unite is one of those games that will mean using your phone for longer than normal periods of time. You will be out in all weather fighting evil forces and protecting the Wizarding World from exposure to the Muggles. All of this adds up to you needing some extra equipment to look after your phone and yourself! The Harry Potter-themed power bank is a great start and will give you the power you need to keep playing for as long as you want.

Accio favorites!

If like me, you are as excited as "Hagrid seeing a monster for the first time" about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, then you will want to be prepared. Despite all the fun things on here, the Harry Potter-themed power bank is one of the most important for playing games out in the world. When you play for hours your phone battery will drain away at double time. Make sure you stay topped up so you can keep playing!

Don't forget your screen protection though. The Whitestone glass is the best in its class for protecting your iPhone and the Trunk of Socks are just the best for your feet!

