If you're like me, you have a lot of shortcuts that you've created for a lot of different purposes, and sometimes it's hard to keep track of them all. If you're always going hunting for certain shortcuts, maybe its time to organize your library in a more efficient way.

Here's how you can organize your shortcuts to fit what you need.

How to organize shortcuts in library

Open Shortcuts. Tap Library (My Shortcuts on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13). Tap Edit in the top-left corner of the app. Tap and drag your chosen shortcut buttonsinto your desired order. You can drag one or multiple shortcuts at the same time. Tap Done.

Note that once you're finished, any changes you've made to the placement of your shortcuts in the app will sync over to your other device if you have iCloud enabled.

How to duplicate or delete shortcuts

Open Shortcuts. Tap Library (My Shortcuts on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13). Tap Edit in the top-left corner of the app. Tap shortcuts that you want to delete or duplicate. Tap the duplicate button to create a duplicate version of your chosen shortcuts, or the trash can button to delete them. Tap Delete Shortcut if you're deleting a shortcut.

How to organize shortcuts in the Today view

To use the Shortcuts Today View widget, you'll first need to add it to your Today view.

Swipe to the right on your iPhone or iPad's Home or Lock screen to display the Today view. Tap the Show More button in the top-right corner of the Shortcuts widget (looks like an arrow on iOS 13). Tap Customize in Shortcuts. Tap the shortcuts that you want to add to or remove from the widget. Shortcuts that are to appear in the widget will have a checkmark next to them. Tap and hold on the movement handles on any shortcuts for which you want to change the order. Drag your chosen shortcut up or down the list to change its place in the order on the widget. Tap Done in the top-right corner.

Questions?

If you have any questions about organizing your shortcuts, let us know in the comments.