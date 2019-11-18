Before you can start taking on Max Raid battles, you will need to find them first. In order to find the Pokémon dens that these Max Raid battles take place in, you need to reach the Wild Area first. Fortunately, the Wild Area is introduced pretty early on in the game, shortly after you get your starter Pokémon and embark on your journey. The Wild Area is a large and vast area that is full of many different species of Pokémon, depending on the weather of the section you're in, and where you find Max Raid dens, among other treasures and goodies. It's important to note that some Pokémon you'll encounter in the Wild Area will be a much higher level, and you won't be able to capture the stronger Pokémon without the proper number of gym badges. For Max Raid Dens, you need to look for the red glowing rocks with a hole in the center. If it is a Max Raid Den, then there will be a glowing pillar of light coming from the center hole. But you should always interact with the Raid Dens, regardless if there is a Max Raid battle, as you'll earn Watts from them, which you can spend on items and bike upgrades. What is the Wild Area in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

What are Max Raid Battles?

How to join Max Raid Battles How to find open Max Raid Battles started by others If you want to participate in Max Raid Battles with anyone from all over the globe or just friends, you'll want to make sure that your Y-Comm is set up to use online communication, not local wireless. Press Y at any time in Pokémon Sword and Shield. If it says Local Communication in the upper right corner, press the + button to switch to Internet. Now that you're online, press X to refresh the Stamp feed (this is where you can see all of the activities from other players). Go down the side menu to Search Stamps. Select Max Raid Battles to filter through all the stamps for just ones of nearby Max Raid Battles. Find a recent Max Raid Battle and select it to join. If you prefer to use Local Wireless to play with friends locally, just make sure that the Y-Comm is set to Local Wireless instead of the Internet. How to set up private Max Raid Battles with friends For those who prefer to just play with people they know, and not just a bunch of random strangers, there is the option to create a Link Code for private Max Raid Battles. Getting this set up is easy. When starting a Max Raid Battle by interacting with a Raid Den, press the + button on your Nintendo Switch console. Input a 4-digit Link Code. Setting up the Link Code means you've just created a private Max Raid Battle. If you want to join a Link Code Max Raid Battle, just interact with the Raid Den as normal but input the 4-digit Link Code number. Anyone who inputs the Link Code will automatically join in on the original lobby created with the Link Code. How to do Max Raid Battles without others

All Max Raid Battles are designed for four trainers to work together in order to take down these larger-than-life Pokémon. However, if your friends are not playing, or you just don't want to deal with strangers, you can always just work alone. Just select the Don't Invite option when interacting with Raid Dens, and the game will provide three computer AI trainers to help you out. They may not be the best trainers, but hey, every little bit helps. How to take down Max Raid Battle Dynamax Pokémon