The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting another shot at glory thanks to an HD re-release of the Wii adventure. Announced during February's Nintendo Direct, Skyward Sword HD will feature updated visuals and controls. Releasing alongside the game is a set of Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, modeled after the Master Sword and Hylian Shield. If you're a Zelda fan or just looking for a new pair of Joy-Cons, you'll want to add these to your collection. Fortunately, the Skyward Sword HD preorder is currently live for anyone who wants the game. Just as important, the Skyward Sword Joy-Cons are also available for preorder. Here's how to snag a sweet pair for yourself.
Preorder the Skyward Sword Joy-Cons
Look at these beauties! That gorgeous blue with the Hylian symbol are exactly what my Nintendo Switch needs. Whether you're a collector or a Zelda fan, you'll have to get your hands on a pair of Skyward Sword Joy-Cons. Both these beautiful new Joy-Cons and Skyward Sword HD release on July 16th, but you can secure a pair of Joy-Cons yourself at the preorder link below.
That's all it takes to preorder this legendary pair of Joy-Cons. I'm looking forward to revisiting Skyward Sword with these brand new Joy-Con controllers. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was one of the best Wii titles when it came out a decade ago, and I'm sure it'll be one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it launches on July 16th.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
