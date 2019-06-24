With the tvOS 13 public beta now available, anyone willing to use an unfinished software product is eligible to give it a try. Before you get started, you should make sure your Apple TV is ready for the download and installation process.

What to know before you start: Is my Apple TV eligible for tvOS 13?

The tvOS 13 public beta runs on two devices, the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.

Step 1: Sign up for the public beta

You'll need to register to become an Apple beta user. Registering for the Apple Beta Software Program is free and only requires an Apple ID.

Step 2: Remove the clutter

Use the time before installing the public beta to remove apps on Apple TV that you haven't used for a while. Especially consider removing games you are no longer enjoying since they typically take up the most storage space. Remember, you can always reinstall the titles through the Apple TV App Store at a later date.

Step 3: Decide how you are going to download the tvOS 13 public beta

If you're in a home with multiple Apple TVs, I would suggest only installing the beta on one unit. This way, if you run into any problems that would require a fresh install, you'll only be dealing with one device.

Remember, no matter what you hear from anyone else, beta software is still beta software. It isn't complete, and there's a good chance that you could run into a bug that causes problems for you down the line.

Step 4: Download the tvOS 13 public beta

Your Apple TV is ready to go. Now all you have to do is download and install the tvOS 13 public beta!

Yes, you can wait

If you're nervous about downloading a public beta on your Apple TV, that's okay. The first official version of tvOS 13 will arrive later this year.

