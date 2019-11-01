If you've recently purchased a new Apple device, you're getting a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+. Better still, you can share your subscription with up to five family members. Here's how to activate your subscription.

Who can get a free subscription?

You are eligible for a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ if you purchased a new Apple device since September 10, 2019. These include a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. Your purchase must have occurred through Apple or an Apple authorized reseller, and you must claim your offer within three months of first setting up your new device.

Apple TV+ is normally priced at $4.99 per month.

Activating your subscription

To activate your Apple TV+ subscription:

Turn on your eligible device, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac. Sign in with your Apple ID. Open the TV app on your eligible device. Tap Enjoy 1 Year Free on the main page of an Apple TV+ show. Tap Continue on the box saying you get free service. If applicable, enter your Apple ID password. Confirm your billing information. You will not be charged during the one-year free trial.

Note: Your eligible device must be using the latest software update for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS, respectively.

The fine print

By claiming your free subscription, you're also committing to a monthly subscription plan that automatically renews until canceled.

Apple explains: