If you've recently purchased a new Apple device, you're getting a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+. Better still, you can share your subscription with up to five family members. Here's how to activate your subscription.
Who can get a free subscription?
You are eligible for a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ if you purchased a new Apple device since September 10, 2019. These include a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. Your purchase must have occurred through Apple or an Apple authorized reseller, and you must claim your offer within three months of first setting up your new device.
Apple TV+ is normally priced at $4.99 per month.
Activating your subscription
To activate your Apple TV+ subscription:
- Turn on your eligible device, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac.
- Sign in with your Apple ID.
- Open the TV app on your eligible device.
Tap Enjoy 1 Year Free on the main page of an Apple TV+ show.
- Tap Continue on the box saying you get free service.
- If applicable, enter your Apple ID password.
Confirm your billing information. You will not be charged during the one-year free trial.
Note: Your eligible device must be using the latest software update for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS, respectively.
The fine print
By claiming your free subscription, you're also committing to a monthly subscription plan that automatically renews until canceled.
Apple explains:
You can cancel at any time in Settings at least a day before each renewal date. If you cancel during your free year, you and your family members will immediately lose access to Apple TV+ and the remainder of your 1-year free trial. You can't reactivate this trial.
What about Family Sharing?
Once your Apple TV+ subscription is activated, anyone attached to your Apple ID with Family Sharing can also use the service. For more information:
I'm an Apple Music student subscriber, don't I get Apple TV+ for free?
If you have an Apple Music student account, you can get an Apple TV+ membership for free. If you also qualify for a free one-year membership to Apple TV+, you can activate it by following these steps:
- First log out of your Apple ID on your qualifying device.
- Go into the Apple TV app, then log in using your Apple ID. You should now see a message to accept your free membership.
- Tap Enjoy 1 Year Free on the main page of an Apple TV+ show.
- Tap Continue on the box saying you get free service.
- If applicable, enter your Apple ID password.
- Confirm your billing information. You will not be charged during the one-year free trial.
I can't see my free subscription, now what?
If you can't see a way to activate your free Apple TV+ subscription, you can try a solution first published by MacRumors.
- Go to tv.apple.com through a web browser.
Tap Log In at the top right.
- You should see and be able to accept your freebie now.
- Once you do, sign out of the TV app on your iOS device.
- Launch the TV app on iOS, then sign in again.
Questions?
Let us know below if you have any questions about the Apple TV+ service.
