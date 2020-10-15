Roblox is a massively popular online game platform and game creation system that allows users to program and share games. Available on the PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox One, Roblox is incredibly popular with younger gamers, especially those under the age of 16. In the game, players can purchase and spend Robux, an in-game currency purchased with real money. You might be curious if there's a way to earn free Robux, but currently, there is no way to earn free Robux for Roblox.
Watch out for scams
Like many games with in-game currencies, there are plenty of websites that promise free Robux through the use of code generators. These are scams and should not be used at all. This also applies to websites promising valuable items, or memberships. These are meant to trick you into sharing your password or personal information or make you click on a bad link that could lead to a virus. Their goal is to access your account and steal all of your Robux and items. Roblox recommends:
- Never enter your password anywhere other than the Roblox login page.
- Never share your password or sensitive information with another user.
- Don't click on suspicious offsite links.
You also cannot earn free Robux by simply playing the game. If you encounter a person, website, or game that tries to tell you that there is a way to earn free Robux, they are a scam and should be reported through Roblox's Report Abuse system.
How do I earn Robux?
There are four legitimate to earn Robux in Roblox.
- You can purchase Robux through Roblox's mobile, browser, and Xbox One apps.
- If you have a membership, you will receive a Robux stipend.
- If you have a membership and sell shirts, pants, and place access on the game platform, you will receive a percentage of the profit.
- If you don't have a membership, you can still sell game passes for Robux.
Don't fall for any tricks
Playing Roblox is a fun way to let younger gamers keep in contact with their friends and explore their creativity through Roblox's surprisingly deep content creation system. Players can create and sell their own merchandise, as well as create their own games that can be played by millions of players all over the world. Just make sure you earn your Robux legitimately and stay away from scammers.
Unlock your potential
Roblox
Creativity unleashed
Roblox is an insanely popular platform and game creation tool that has captured the attention of younger gamers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
