Roblox is a massively popular online game platform and game creation system that allows users to program and share games. Available on the PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox One, Roblox is incredibly popular with younger gamers, especially those under the age of 16. In the game, players can purchase and spend Robux, an in-game currency purchased with real money. You might be curious if there's a way to earn free Robux, but currently, there is no way to earn free Robux for Roblox.

Like many games with in-game currencies, there are plenty of websites that promise free Robux through the use of code generators. These are scams and should not be used at all. This also applies to websites promising valuable items, or memberships. These are meant to trick you into sharing your password or personal information or make you click on a bad link that could lead to a virus. Their goal is to access your account and steal all of your Robux and items. Roblox recommends:

Never enter your password anywhere other than the Roblox login page.

Never share your password or sensitive information with another user.

Don't click on suspicious offsite links.

You also cannot earn free Robux by simply playing the game. If you encounter a person, website, or game that tries to tell you that there is a way to earn free Robux, they are a scam and should be reported through Roblox's Report Abuse system.

How do I earn Robux?