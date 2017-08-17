Before you can start using your Apple Watch, you're going to need to pair it with your iPhone.

When it comes time to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone, you'll need to use the Apple Watch app for iOS. Unless you chose to remove it, it should be installed on your iPhone (it, like many other Apple-created apps, comes preinstalled). The Apple Watch app isn't just for pairing; it's also an easy way to manage your Apple Watch apps, settings, and features. You can do some management on the Watch itself, but it's much easier to tap around on your phone than it is to tap around on the tiny Watch screen. Before you can go adjusting settings, though, you've got to get pairing. Follow along to learn how!

How to automatically pair Apple Watch with iPhone

Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap Start Pairing. Move your phone over your Apple Watch until your Apple Watch is lined up in the center of the yellow rectangle. You'll know you've successfully completed the step when you see a message that says "Your Apple Watch Is Paired". Tap Set Up as New Apple Watch Tap either Left or Right to tell Apple Watch on which wrist you plan to wear it. Tap Agree to agree to the watchOS Terms and Conditions. Tap Agree to confirm. Tap OK to indicate you understand Shared Settings for iPhone and Apple Watch. Tap Create a Passcode to create a passcode for Apple Watch. Tap Add a Long Passcode to add a passcode longer than four digits.

On your Apple Watch, tap to create a four-digit passcode. Enter your passcode once more to confirm. On your iPhone, tap Continue to indicate you understand Emergency SOS. Tap Install All to install all of the available watchOS apps on your iPhone (watchOS apps are included with iOS apps). Tap Choose Later if you'd rather not install all of the available watchOS apps on your iPhone. Allow your Apple Watch to sync with your iPhone. When it's finished syncing, your Apple Watch is ready to roll!

How to manually pair Apple Watch with iPhone

If you can't get your Apple Watch to start the pairing process automatically, you can manually pair your iPhone and Watch. Instead of using the nifty QR-code-style process, you'll use your Apple Watch's name to start the pairing process. Once you've got the devices paired, setup works exactly the same!

Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap Start Pairing. Tap Pair Apple Watch Manually On your Apple Watch, tap i to view the device's name. On your iPhone, select your Apple Watch from the list. Complete steps 4 - 14 above.

Questions?

Run into any issues whilst pairing your iPhone and Watch? Give us a shout in the comments and we'll do our best to help you troubleshoot the issue!