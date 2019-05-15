Since the new Apple TV is meant for rooms—family rooms, classrooms, meeting rooms—it needs to support more than one person. That means it needs to support more than one Apple ID (iTunes/App Store account) at a time. And it does! It may not be as smooth or as powerful as multiuser on the Mac, but it's more than we've had on any iPhone or iPad to date. Here's how it works!

How to add multiple accounts to Apple TV

Before you can use multiple accounts, you need to log into any and all additional accounts you want available.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Click on Accounts. Click on iTunes and App Store. Click on Add new Apple ID. Click on Enter New... if prompted to do so. Enter the additional Apple ID username. Click on Continue. Enter the additional Apple ID password. Click on Sign In.

How to switch between multiple accounts on Apple TV

While you have multiple accounts you can only use one account at a time. That means switching!

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Click on Accounts. Click on iTunes and App Store. Click on the account you want to use.







You'll now be able to download or re-download any apps or content available on that account.

Family Sharing

Multiple accounts work with Family Sharing, so kids can switch to their accounts and "ask to buy" just like on iPhone or iPad.

