The HomePod is an excellent way to create a more immersive experience with the Apple TV, and with the release of tvOS 14.2, you can finally set it as the default speaker. Now, with just a few simple steps, you can route all of your Apple TV 4K's audio to a solo HomePod or a Stereo Pair, including apps and games, without having to jump through menu after menu. Here's how to set your HomePod as your default speaker for Apple TV.
Requirements
To get started with using your HomePod as your default speaker on Apple TV, you must be running iOS 14.2 or later on your HomePod and tvOS 14.2 or later on Apple TV 4K. You will also need to have a home set up in the Home app, and both your Apple TV 4K and HomePod must reside in the same room.
How to set your HomePod as your default speaker on Apple TV
Note: This feature is only available with the Apple TV 4K and the original HomePod. It doesn't work with the Apple TV HD or the HomePod mini.
- Open Settings on your Apple TV.
Click Video and Audio.
- Click Default Audio Output.
Select your HomePod with a click.
How to set your HomePod as your default speaker on Apple TV through the Home app on iPhone and iPad
In addition to setting up your HomePod as a default speaker directly on the Apple TV 4K, you can also use the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap the House icon (on iPad, skip to the next step).
Tap on the name of the Room that your Apple TV is located in.
- Tap and hold on your Apple TV.
- Tap the Settings icon.
Tap Default Audio Output.
- Select the HomePod that you wish to use with a tap.
- Only HomePods assigned to the same room as the Apple TV will be available for selection.
- HomePods in a Stereo Pair are also available to use as your default speaker.
- Tap Back after selecting your HomePod.
Tap the X button to save your selection.
By setting your HomePod as your default speaker for your Apple TV, you no longer have to worry about switching to it every time you want a more immersive experience. Switching to the HomePod as the default speaker also moves all of the Apple TV's audio to the smart speaker, including navigation sounds, HomeKit camera audio, and even sounds from games.
Questions?
Need any help setting up your HomePod with your Apple TV? How has your experience been with the latest home theater feature? Let us know in the comments below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Plugable's new TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 dock is now available for $299
Plugable has a new Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking station that should be ideal for anyone with multiple devices across platforms, and it's now available to buy.
Pegatron violations result of 'severe labor shortages', says DigiTimes
A new report says that alleged violations of labor regulations by Apple supplier Pegatron were in-part driven by a need to fulfill iPhone 12 orders and 'severe labor shortages' in China.
Apple Music launches 'Viral Hits' and nine other playlists for Gen Z
In addition to "Viral Hits," which focuses on music that has become popular on social media, Apple has launched nine other playlists for Gen Z listeners.
Introduce Siri and HomeKit to the great outdoors with these accessories
Whether it's outdoor lighting, cameras, fans, or temperature sensors, there's a HomeKit accessory ready to bring the smarts. Keep things connected indoors and out with these awesome accessories.