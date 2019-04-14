Georgia Dow, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent share a mix of rumors and bonafide news on this week's show! First up, Apple maintains their perfect score on the LGBTQ equality index for the 17th year in a row. PowerBeats Pro have been announced and will be shipping next month. They're a potentially more comfortable alternative to AirPods, while being more conducive to use during fitness activity.

There are some many rumors about the next generation of iPhones it can be hard to keep track of them all. An especially juicy one has to do with an increase in the number of cameras and the square placement of them on the back of the phone.

Netflix is killing AirPlay support — they say it's because they can no longer guarantee a high quality experience due to Apple expanding AirPlay for use on third party video streaming boxes. And a final rumor for the episode. Apple is planning to break up iTunes into smaller app silos specific to the type of content they offer. Is the behemoth finally being cut down to size?

