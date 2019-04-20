Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent ditch Rene and Georgia this week for a one-on-one conversation about the failure of several Samsung Galaxy Fold review units. They also talk about Apple and Qualcomm's settlement in the midst of their ongoing legal battle as Intel exits the 5G smartphone modem business.

WWDC will be here before you know it! The Wonder Twins of tech go through a laundry list of rumored and wishlist features. Finally, Apple has released their 2019 Environmental Responsibility report, and Harry Potter Wizards Unite begins beta testing in New Zealand.

Listen now