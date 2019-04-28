Georgia Dow and Lory Gil are joined by TWiT's Megan Morrone for some AirPod 3 rumors and a deep look at Apple News+ one month into the service. They also discuss the delayed release of Galaxy Fold and iFixit's teardown (and subsequent removal from their website) of the new device.
- Megan Morrone 💙 (@meganmorrone) | Twitter
- AirPods 3 rumors: noise-canceling, water resistant?
- News+ free trial has ended for first-day subscribers
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Teardown - iFixit
- iFixit posts, and then pulls, its teardown of the Galaxy Fold
