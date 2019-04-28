Georgia Dow and Lory Gil are joined by TWiT's Megan Morrone for some AirPod 3 rumors and a deep look at Apple News+ one month into the service. They also discuss the delayed release of Galaxy Fold and iFixit's teardown (and subsequent removal from their website) of the new device.

