Lory Gil and Rene Ritchie do whatever they want, and no one can stop them! They talk about their plans for Star Wars Day and mourn the loss of Peter Mayhew, the 7'3" actor who portrayed Chewbacca.
They also have some updates on right to repair legislation, and loads of rumors about what to expect at WWDC next month. May The Fourth Be With You!
- Star Wars Day
- Apple Is Telling Lawmakers People Will Hurt Themselves if They Try to Fix iPhones
- WWDC 2019
