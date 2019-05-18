Rene Ritchie, Mikah Sargent, and Lory Gil dish out the iPhone 11 XR (or whatever it will be called) rumors like a buffet in Vegas! They also look at the Apple TV app update and wish for a more "everything ever" video experience similar to music streaming services.

There are also new Pride watch faces, some interesting patents that contain both Face ID and Touch ID tech, and a discussion around the importance of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. They round out the episode with gaming news — Minecraft Earth is an upcoming AR experience, and Steam Link is now available on iOS.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Show notes

Sponsors

  • eero: Life's too short for bad WiFi. Never think about WiFi again - To get $100 off the eero base unit with 2 beacons package, and 1 year of eero Plus, visit eero.com/imore and at checkout enter IMORE.
  • Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.
  • Audible: Go to http://audible.com/imore or text IMORE to 500-500 to start your 30-day trial and get your first audiobook for free!

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.