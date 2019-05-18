Rene Ritchie, Mikah Sargent, and Lory Gil dish out the iPhone 11 XR (or whatever it will be called) rumors like a buffet in Vegas! They also look at the Apple TV app update and wish for a more "everything ever" video experience similar to music streaming services.

There are also new Pride watch faces, some interesting patents that contain both Face ID and Touch ID tech, and a discussion around the importance of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. They round out the episode with gaming news — Minecraft Earth is an upcoming AR experience, and Steam Link is now available on iOS.

