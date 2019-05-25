Snapchat employees abused user data, and Google tracks your purchase history. Lory Gil, Mikah Sargent, and Rene Ritchie are neither surprised, nor amused. The crew also talk about the new MacBook Pro models and additional changes Apple has made to the keyboard. Even if they have ameliorated key malfunctions once and for all, public perception of their butterfly switches is toxic. Don't expect this design to last another generation.
WWDC is just around the corner, so rumors and leaks are running red hot. Finally, check out some cool new apps: Vignette and GIFwrapped!
- Google tracks your purchase history
- Snapchat employees abuse user data
- New MacBook Pro 2019
- iFixit tears down the 2019 MBP
- Will there still be a different new MBP in 2019?
- Dub Dub fun
- Vignette
- Do you even GIFwrapped?
