The new iPod touch may not be for everyone, but Lory Gil, Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Mikah Sargent have a litany of use cases for it as a relatively inexpensive iOS device. They're also really, really hoping for a Mac Pro and 6K Pro display to be announced next week! They've got rumors to share along with some naming ideas for the new versions of Mac OS and iOS.

Apple has responded to anti-competitive claims regarding the App Store, and Rene made a video about 50 people to follow on Twitter during WWDC. Finally, the crew talk about what they know so far regarding Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Home.

