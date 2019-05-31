The new iPod touch may not be for everyone, but Lory Gil, Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Mikah Sargent have a litany of use cases for it as a relatively inexpensive iOS device. They're also really, really hoping for a Mac Pro and 6K Pro display to be announced next week! They've got rumors to share along with some naming ideas for the new versions of Mac OS and iOS.
Apple has responded to anti-competitive claims regarding the App Store, and Rene made a video about 50 people to follow on Twitter during WWDC. Finally, the crew talk about what they know so far regarding Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Home.
Listen now
Watch now
Show notes
- New iPod touch
- Apple 6K Pro display
- Apple responds to anti-competitive claims with new App Store page
- Best events to attend during WWDC 2019
- WWDC 2019 — 50 People to Follow! - YouTube
- Pokemon Sleep app and sleep tracker
- Pokemon Home
Sponsors
- Rhone: Rhone, the premier men's performance lifestyle brand, is designed for men who appreciate quality, comfortable clothing that fits how they live, work, and sweat. Go to rhone.com/imore and use offer code IMORE for 20% off your first purchase!
- Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.