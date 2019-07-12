Lory Gil, Georgia Dow, and Mikah Sargent sit by the proverbial campfire and have a chat about updates to MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and discontinuation of the 12-inch MacBook. They also discuss the decision to temporarily disable the Walkie Talkie feature on Apple Watch due to an eavesdropping bug. In another example of Apple taking steps to ensure customer privacy, the gang look at the new 'Sign in with Apple ID' feature that's coming with iOS13.
There was also a serious security vulnerability in the Zoom video conferencing software, prompting Apple to push a fix to macOS users.
Listen now
Watch now
Show notes
- Apple kills 12-inch MacBook and updates MacBook Pro and MacBook Air for 2019
- Apple temporarily turns off Walkie Talkie to fix eavesdropping bug
- Zoom vulnerability and Apple's response
Sponsors
- Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.