Lory Gil, Georgia Dow, and Mikah Sargent sit by the proverbial campfire and have a chat about updates to MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and discontinuation of the 12-inch MacBook. They also discuss the decision to temporarily disable the Walkie Talkie feature on Apple Watch due to an eavesdropping bug. In another example of Apple taking steps to ensure customer privacy, the gang look at the new 'Sign in with Apple ID' feature that's coming with iOS13.

There was also a serious security vulnerability in the Zoom video conferencing software, prompting Apple to push a fix to macOS users.

